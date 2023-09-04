Wells Fargo & Company Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $205.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.10.

Five Below stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.37 and its 200 day moving average is $196.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 80.6% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

