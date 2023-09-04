HSBC Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $210.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from $161.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.93.

Shares of ETN opened at $233.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.37. Eaton has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $233.98.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

