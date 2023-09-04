Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.30.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

