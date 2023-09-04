Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Lifted to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on EOSE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.30.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises
In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 31,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $69,573.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 40,199 shares of company stock valued at $88,824 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.