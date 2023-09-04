Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Lowered to $3.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of DNA opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.41 million. Analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $92,995.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,202,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,611,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,709,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $92,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,202,854 shares in the company, valued at $32,611,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,324,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,574 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 164,756,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,127,000 after buying an additional 20,372,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,857,000 after buying an additional 17,538,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after buying an additional 8,411,787 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,787,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,465,000 after buying an additional 8,190,952 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

