UBS Group Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $125.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.83.

PVH Stock Down 0.1 %

PVH stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.30. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

