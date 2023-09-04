Piper Sandler Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $80.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PVH. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

PVH Price Performance

PVH stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PVH by 281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

