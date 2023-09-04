Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2024 earnings at $10.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.83.

PVH stock opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PVH by 943.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PVH by 29.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,561,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after purchasing an additional 558,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 26.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

