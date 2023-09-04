Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSTR. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Landstar System Trading Up 2.6 %

LSTR opened at $194.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.51 and a 1-year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

