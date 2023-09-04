Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $220.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 115.80% and a negative return on equity of 21,127.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Morgan bought 2,486,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $3,406,839.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,986,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

