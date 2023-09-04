Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $32.32 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.30 million. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,558.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

