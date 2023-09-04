BMO Capital Markets Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $90.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Sunday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.24.

Okta Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day moving average of $75.83. Okta has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. Okta’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

