Mizuho Raises Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $93.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $86.16 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 over the last three months. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 199.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $1,029,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $14,145,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

