MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MLTX. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $29.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.70.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 800,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,927,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

