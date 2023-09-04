NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get NewtekOne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NewtekOne

NewtekOne Trading Down 1.2 %

NEWT stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.41 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewtekOne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $35,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,784,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in NewtekOne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NewtekOne by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.