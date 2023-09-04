JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut MP Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MP opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a current ratio of 16.15. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.