Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.60.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $79.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 755.73% and a negative net margin of 34.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,384 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 537,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 112,906 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 119,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

