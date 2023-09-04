Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Ecolab (NYSE:ECL)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $180.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $182.70 on Friday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,386.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total value of $435,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,568 shares of company stock worth $5,008,604. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

