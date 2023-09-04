Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $9.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MPW. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.92.

NYSE:MPW opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 545.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 98,057.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,505,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,612,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

