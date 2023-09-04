Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.82.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWRE

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $86.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $207.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $182,946.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $937,981. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $3,839,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 513.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.