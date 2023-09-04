Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Argus currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.07.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $106.13 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $69.30 and a 1 year high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,389,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,325,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,926 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.