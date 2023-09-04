Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Mesoblast from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mesoblast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Mesoblast stock opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

