Raymond James Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of MBCN stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a market cap of $216.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Research analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

