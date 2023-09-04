JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.51.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.00. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $195.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.24, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $122,641.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $2,099,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares in the company, valued at $55,398,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

