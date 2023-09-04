Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.33.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 98.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,863,000 after purchasing an additional 183,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $493,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

