Raymond James Boosts Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $45.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,918.00, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other Pure Storage news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,266.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,320 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,403,000 after buying an additional 203,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,958,000 after buying an additional 19,072,361 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,395,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

