RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of RH in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $322.20.

Get RH alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RH opened at $381.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.18. RH has a one year low of $227.00 and a one year high of $406.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.42.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $610,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,170. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.