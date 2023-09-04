Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTOS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.29.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $16.21 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,576,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,890. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

