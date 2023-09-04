Denali Therapeutics’ (DNLI) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.64.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $63,225.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $56,065,022.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $63,225.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,913 shares in the company, valued at $56,065,022.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $52,160.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,242,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,660,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 9.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,484 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 128.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,769 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.