PVH (NYSE:PVH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. TheStreet cut shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.83.

PVH Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

