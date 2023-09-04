Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.16 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Okta by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Okta by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Okta by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

