StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.20 on Friday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Spark Networks

Spark Networks Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOV. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 336,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 30,446 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Networks by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 254,861 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spark Networks by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 728,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.