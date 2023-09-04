StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LOV opened at $0.20 on Friday. Spark Networks has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter.
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications in the he United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and France. It focuses on 40+ age demographic and faith-based affiliations. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
