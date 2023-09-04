StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
CULP stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.84.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Culp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
