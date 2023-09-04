StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Trading Down 0.9 %

CULP stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Culp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Culp

About Culp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

