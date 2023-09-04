StockNews.com Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.07.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.30 on Friday. ExlService has a 12-month low of $27.16 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 38.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 64.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

