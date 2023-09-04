StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $0.10 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ObsEva

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,577,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 126,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

