OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPGN

OpGen Price Performance

OpGen stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OpGen will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85,754 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

(Get Free Report)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.