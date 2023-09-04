Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLUG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $30.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. Research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 672,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151,519 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.