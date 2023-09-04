Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

REFI has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on REFI

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $276.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.06. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 61.75% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.61%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 169.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.