Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $587.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

