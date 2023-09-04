Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 58.com restated an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global upgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.56. Papa John’s International has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

