Bank of America Raises Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $46.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

Get Catalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CTLT

Catalent Stock Up 0.5 %

CTLT stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $97.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Greisch acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.24 per share, with a total value of $1,055,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Catalent by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

About Catalent

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.