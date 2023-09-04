Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.07.

OSK opened at $106.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $832,613.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

