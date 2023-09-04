Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

