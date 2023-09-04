StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53. Recon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Recon Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

