Stifel Nicolaus Cuts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $33.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

