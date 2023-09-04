Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.24.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $86.16 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Okta by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

