inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised inTEST from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

inTEST Stock Performance

Shares of INTT opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. inTEST has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $214.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.98.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $32.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after buying an additional 562,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in inTEST by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in inTEST by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in inTEST by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 409,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares in the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

