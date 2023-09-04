Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

IMKTA opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $77.37 and a twelve month high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMKTA. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

