PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

PJT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $79.65 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

