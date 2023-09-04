Truist Financial Trims MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price to $23.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCFT. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.
MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MasterCraft Boat
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.