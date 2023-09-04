Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $507,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,711.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,646,367. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $507,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,711.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.